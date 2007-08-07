ETS Motorola S71 Headphone Sunglasses

If you own a Bluetooth headset but aren't happy with how ridiculous you look wearing it, then these may be for you. The ETS Motorola S71 is a combination pair of sunglasses/headphones/Bluetooth headset/opposite sex repellent. The device, which is apparently also known as the O ROKR Pro, has buttons on the frame which let you control a music player. It can charge over an optional USB cable, and there is no word on price or launch date yet. I'm hoping for too much, and never. [Mobile Whack]