Epson has debuted its new color scanner. Aimed at amateur photo freaks in a hurry, the V500 cuts warm-up time and scanning time, meaning you can get through a pile of negs, slides and photos in less time than other scanners, thanks to its ReadyScan LED technology.

You can blow pictures up to 17 x 22 inches from both film or print format, and the scanner comes with both Digital ICE and Epson Easy Photo Fix programs. Cost is $250 and the V500 is available right now. [Akihabara]