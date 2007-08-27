Epson V200 scanner: nice, if you still need a scanner

We heard about the V500 from the mothership (local RRP $499), and now Epson has sent us news of their new Perfection V200 Photo slimline scanner, designed for home use. It's fast, it's high-res (4800dpi), and it does negs, slides or even big books that used to get caught under stupid scanner lids that wouldn't move out of the way. Available now at $249 RRP.

Quick poll: hands up if you still scan things? Hands down if you're only talking about your face, or your cat? Yeah, thought so, pretty much nobody. I reckon if you still have film photos lying around, or still take photos, you should just pay your local film lab to do your scans. Don't you have better things to take up desk space with? Like a third monitor? Mmmmm... more screen real estate...

For those who do have the inclination to scan (all you budding artists, no doubt), the full details are after the bump.