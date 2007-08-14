Epson Squirts Out Four High-End Stylus Pro Inkjet Priners

Epson's latest line of Stylus Pro "Print Engines," better known to us as inkjet printers, have just been announced. The 4880, 7880, 9880 and 11880 all have their share of interesting features, such as the ability to hold a wine bottle's worth of ink in one cartridge.The three lower models, 4480/7880/9880 all have an 8-channel print head, which shoots out a "variable-sized droplet" as small as 3.5 picoliters. On the large side, the 11880 can support 64-inch-wide paper, which is great for printing out banners showing how much you hate your job. And, the big boy has support for a pressurized ink cartridge that holds up to 700ml of ink. That's something like a wine bottle's worth of ink.

The other specs: Epson Stylus Pro 4880 • 2880x1440 dpi max • 8x10s between 50 seconds to 6:25 • 89lbs

Epson Stylus Pro 7880 and 9880 • 2880x1400dpi max • 16x20s between 1:18 to 12:57 • 131lbs (7880) and 198lbs (9880)

Epson Stylus Pro 11880 • 2880x1440dpi max • 16x20s betwen 1:18 to 12:57 • 250lbs

No pricing or availability info yet.