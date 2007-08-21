Epson Rolls Out Powerhouse $200 Stylus Photo RX680 All-In-One and Two Others

Two hundred bones will get you a lot of printer these days. Epson's Stylus Photo RX680 printer/scanner/copier is a Gutenberg wet dream with text and copy speeds up to 40 ppm, two separate paper trays that can hold a total of 270 sheets of paper, draft photo printing in 11 seconds and an auto-duplexer for hassle-free double-sided action.

Today, Epson also introduces the RX680's baby brother, the $149.99 RX595—a bit slower, with everything but the duplexer and extra paper tray. If all you want to do is print, there's also the $99.99 Epson Stylus Photo R280: 38ppm in a slimmed-down package.

Fact Sheets:

The Epson Stylus Photo RX680 Ultra Hi-Definition photo all-in-one with Clariaâ„¢ Hi-Definition Ink offers photo enthusiasts an unsurpassed combination of speed, quality and longevity. This powerful performer prints 4"x6" photos in as fast as 11 seconds1 and documents up to 40ppm1, while the built-in auto duplexer and two fully adjustable paper input trays further increase productivity and efficiency. The Auto Photo Correction adjusts images to produce the best photos possible, and users can actually preview these adjustments on the 2.5-inch color tilt LCD. The LCD and multipurpose card slots make it easy to view, select, crop, and enlarge photos as well as transfer files to or from a memory card without using a PC. Direct CD/DVD printing makes it easy to create professional-looking CDs and DVDs. Unsurpassed Print Speeds â€¢ Professional-level print head produces the highest quality prints at record speeds â€¢ Prints 4"x6" photos in as fast as 11 seconds1 â€¢ Prints text up to 40 ppm1 â€¢ Copies up to 40 cpm1 Superior Ink and Print Head Technology â€¢ Claria Hi-Definition Ink for brilliant photos with richness, depth and clarity - right at home â€¢ Epson's patented MicroPiezoÂ® print head and DX5ïƒ¤ technology deliver five sizes of ink droplets, as small as 1.5 picoliters, for the sharpest detail and smooth gradations â€¢ Vibrant photos that are smudge, scratch, water, and fade resistant2 - longevity of up to 98 years on display and over 200 years in an album on multiple paper types3 â€¢ Prints can be handled immediately after printing â€¢ Convenient six-color individual ink cartridges for replacing only the color needed Auto Photo Correction with Preview â€¢ Preview corrected photos on the built-in tilt LCD before printing â€¢ Automatically adjusts photos with or without a computer to create the best prints possible o Corrects dark, backlit and washed-out photos o Advanced face detection distinguishes people from scenery and makes adjustments to ensure natural skin tones and enhance the richness of scenery in photos o Sharpens images o Removes red-eye Advanced Paper Handling â€¢ Built-in auto duplexer for printing on both sides of the paper â€¢ Front and rear paper trays are fully adjustable and can be loaded with plain or specialty papers â€¢ Trays hold up to 270 sheets of plain paper combined Easy Photo Viewing with 2.5-inch Color LCD â€¢ Features a 2.5-inch, high-quality LCD with tilt to quickly and easily navigate through menus, as well as view/select photos for printing â€¢ Allows users to preview their automatically corrected photos before printing â€¢ Enables users to view, enlarge, rotate, and crop photos for printing - no computer required Direct CD/DVD Printing â€¢ Photos and text can be printed directly onto ink jet printable CDs/DVDs o Eliminates messy adhesive labels that can bubble, warp and potentially damage CD/DVD players or markers that can corrupt data o Included Epson Print CD software enables users to easily design custom CDs/DVDs o Photos from memory cards or scanned items, such as photos or graphics, can be printed easily onto a printable CD/DVD without even using a computer o Prints from the center to the edge of the CD/DVD for a clean, professional look Standalone Capabilities â€¢ Ultra Hi-Definition photo printing from the following: o Built-in multipurpose memory card slots (supports all popular formats, including Secure Digital High Capacity) o Digital cameras and cell phones via PictBridgeâ„¢ connection or optional BluetoothÂ® o USB flash drives and more â€¢ Copies high-quality photos and everyday documents with auto reduction and enlargement abilities â€¢ Restores old, faded, discolored photos back to their original brilliance â€¢ Built-in slideshow for easy photo viewing â€¢ Prints directly onto ink jet printable CDs/DVDs â€¢ Creates custom photo greeting cards using photos stored on memory cards and customized text and graphics â€¢ Features viewing and printing-by-date, which is great for memory cards containing hundreds of photos â€¢ Prints photos using an index sheet, allowing users to choose images, paper size, paper type, and number of copies â€¢ Scans directly to PDF or JPEG Photo Quality Scanning â€¢ 1200 x 2400 dpi, 48-bit color scanner â€¢ Ideal for scanning photos or everyday documents quickly and easily Borderless Printing â€¢ Epson BorderFreeÂ® Printing produces borderless printing in popular 4"x6", 5"x7", 8"x10", and letter (8.5"x11") sizes Windows and Mac Compatibility â€¢ Windowsïƒ¢ Hi-speed USB 2.0: Vistaïƒ¤, XP, XPx64, 2000 â€¢ Macintoshïƒ¢ Hi-speed USB 2.0: OS X 10.2.8, 10.3.9-10.4.x, 10.5.x (via Web) Paper Types & Sizes Supported â€¢ Ultra Premium Photo Paper Glossy, Premium Photo Paper Glossy, Photo Paper Glossy, Ultra Premium Photo Paper Luster, Premium Photo Paper Semi-Gloss, Ultra Premium Presentation Paper Matte, Premium Presentation Paper Matte, Presentation Paper Matte, Epson Bright White Paper, labels, and plain paper â€¢ Letter, legal, 4"x6", 5"x7", 8"x10", A4, A5, A6, B5, Envelopes and User Defined 3.5"x3.5" up to 8.5"x44" Printer Dimensions â€¢ 17.6" x 19.8" x 8.3" (WxDxH) â€¢ 25.1 lbs. Price and Availability â€¢ $199.99 â€¢ Available in September 2007 through major computer, office and electronic superstores, a variety of retail stores nationwide, mail order, PC manufacturers, the Internet, and Epson's own retail site, www.epsonstore.com

Photo enthusiasts can add flair to any project with the Epson Stylus Photo RX595 Ultra Hi-Definition photo all-in-one. A 2.5-inch color LCD and multipurpose card slots make it easier than ever to view, select, crop, and enlarge photos for printing, as well as transfer files from or save files to a memory card without a PC. This full-featured copier and scanner can also restore faded photos without using a PC. With Epson Clariaâ„¢ Hi-Definition Ink, this fast, versatile performer delivers the ultimate combination of photo quality and longevity. The built-in Auto Photo Correction adjusts images to easily produce the best photos possible, while direct CD/DVD printing makes it easy to create professional-looking CDs and DVDs. Superior Ink and Print Head Technology â€¢ Claria Hi-Definition Ink for brilliant photos with richness, depth and clarity - right at home â€¢ Epson's patented MicroPiezoÂ® print head and DX5ïƒ¤ technology deliver five sizes of ink droplets, as small as 1.5 picoliters, for the sharpest detail and smooth gradations â€¢ Vibrant photos that are smudge, scratch, water, and fade resistant1 - longevity of up to 98 years on display and over 200 years in an album on multiple paper types2 â€¢ Prints can be handled immediately after printing â€¢ Convenient six-color individual ink cartridges for replacing only the color needed Fast Print Speeds â€¢ Professional-level print head produces the highest quality prints at fast speeds â€¢ Prints 4"x6" photos in as fast as 11 seconds3 â€¢ Prints text up to 38 ppm3 â€¢ Copies up to 37 cpm3 Auto Photo Correction â€¢ Automatically adjusts photos with or without a computer to create the best prints possible o Corrects dark, backlit and washed-out photos o Advanced face detection distinguishes people from scenery and makes adjustments to ensure natural skin tones and enhance the richness of scenery in photos o Sharpens images o Removes red-eye Easy Photo Viewing with 2.5-inch Color LCD â€¢ Features a 2.5-inch, color LCD to quickly and easily navigate through menus, as well as to view/select photos for printing â€¢ Enables users to view, enlarge, rotate, and crop photos for printing - no computer required Direct CD/DVD Printing â€¢ Photos and text can be printed directly onto ink jet printable CDs/DVDs o Eliminates messy adhesive labels that can bubble, warp and potentially damage CD/DVD players or markers that can corrupt data o Included Epson Print CD software enables users to easily design custom CDs/DVDs o Photos from memory cards or scanned items such as photos or graphics can be printed easily onto an ink jet printable CD/DVD without even using a computer o Prints from the center to the edge of the CD/DVD for a clean, professional look Standalone Capabilities â€¢ Ultra Hi-Definition photo printing from the following: o Built-in multipurpose memory card slots (supports all popular formats, including Secure Digital High Capacity) o Digital cameras and cell phones via PictBridgeâ„¢ connection or optional BluetoothÂ® o USB flash drives and more â€¢ Copies high-quality photos and everyday documents with auto reduction and enlargement abilities â€¢ Restores old, faded, discolored photos back to their original brilliance â€¢ Built-in slideshow for easy photo viewing â€¢ Prints directly onto ink jet printable CDs/DVDs â€¢ Creates custom photo greeting cards using photos stored on memory cards and customized text and graphics â€¢ Features viewing and printing-by-date, which is great for memory cards containing hundreds of photos â€¢ Prints photos using an index sheet, allowing users to choose images, paper size, paper type, and number of copies â€¢ Scans directly to PDF or JPEG Photo Quality Scanning â€¢ 1200 x 2400 dpi, 48-bit color scanner â€¢ Ideal for scanning photos or everyday documents quickly and easily Borderless Printing â€¢ Epson BorderFreeÂ® Printing produces borderless printing in popular 4"x6", 5"x7", 8"x10", and letter (8.5"x11") sizes Windows and Mac Compatibility â€¢ Windowsïƒ¢ Hi-speed USB 2.0: Vistaïƒ¤, XP, XPx64, 2000 â€¢ Macintoshïƒ¢ Hi-speed USB 2.0: OS X 10.2.8, 10.3.9-10.4.x, 10.5.x (via Web) Paper Types & Sizes Supported â€¢ Ultra Premium Photo Paper Glossy, Premium Photo Paper Glossy, Photo Paper Glossy, Ultra Premium Photo Paper Luster, Premium Photo Paper Semi-Gloss, Ultra Premium Presentation Paper Matte, Premium Presentation Paper Matte, Presentation Paper Matte, Epson Bright White Paper, labels, and plain paper â€¢ Letter, legal, 4"x6", 5"x7", 8"x10", A4, A5, A6, B5, Envelopes and User Defined 3.5"x3.5" up to 8.5"x44" Printer Dimensions â€¢ 17.7" x 16.3" x 8.3" (WxDxH) â€¢ 18.3 lbs. Price and Availability â€¢ $149.99 â€¢ Available in September 2007 through major computer, office and electronic superstores, a variety of retail stores nationwide, mail order, PC manufacturers, the Internet, and Epson's own retail site, www.epsonstore.com