Epson Introduces $149 Stylus CX9400Fax All-In-One, the Speed Demon Stylus C120 and Two More Budget Multifunctions

Today Epson rolled out its entry level line of printers with a few surprises: the $149 CX9400Fax, a super-valued all-in-one with a truly functional fax, a fast-as-hell $90 printer called the Stylus C120, and two more multifunctions (without fax), the $70 CX7400 and the $100 CX8400.

All-in-ones are plummeting in price. I remember when you couldn't get anything decent for under $300, right about the time when fax features started vanishing, so it was crazy when Epson described the Stylus CX9400Fax—including the all-important auto document feeder for multi-page faxes—priced at $149. It's not the Claria inks that I prefer for photo printing, that you find in Epson printers that begin with R, but the DuraBrite inks in the C series now have the advantage of being smear-proof on any kind of paper, including plain old plain. Though the CX9400Fax can print a 4x6 photo in 26 seconds, and text at up to 32 ppm, it's not the speediest of the pack. The Stylus C120's default black-and-white speed is 25 ppm (10 ppm in color), and can ratchet it up to 37 ppm in draft mode (20 ppm in color).

The other two all-in-ones in the C series may be fairly mundane by comparison, but they are strong contenders in their price ranges: The $70 CX7400 has memory card slots and up to 28 ppm print speeds, and the $100 CX8400 jacks up the speed and throws in a 2.5" LCD. It's actually pretty scary how much you can get for the money these days. [Epson]

