Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Epson Introduces $149 Stylus CX9400Fax All-In-One, the Speed Demon Stylus C120 and Two More Budget Multifunctions

CX9400Fax.jpgToday Epson rolled out its entry level line of printers with a few surprises: the $149 CX9400Fax, a super-valued all-in-one with a truly functional fax, a fast-as-hell $90 printer called the Stylus C120, and two more multifunctions (without fax), the $70 CX7400 and the $100 CX8400.

All-in-ones are plummeting in price. I remember when you couldn't get anything decent for under $300, right about the time when fax features started vanishing, so it was crazy when Epson described the Stylus CX9400Fax—including the all-important auto document feeder for multi-page faxes—priced at $149. It's not the Claria inks that I prefer for photo printing, that you find in Epson printers that begin with R, but the DuraBrite inks in the C series now have the advantage of being smear-proof on any kind of paper, including plain old plain. Though the CX9400Fax can print a 4x6 photo in 26 seconds, and text at up to 32 ppm, it's not the speediest of the pack. The Stylus C120's default black-and-white speed is 25 ppm (10 ppm in color), and can ratchet it up to 37 ppm in draft mode (20 ppm in color).

The other two all-in-ones in the C series may be fairly mundane by comparison, but they are strong contenders in their price ranges: The $70 CX7400 has memory card slots and up to 28 ppm print speeds, and the $100 CX8400 jacks up the speed and throws in a 2.5" LCD. It's actually pretty scary how much you can get for the money these days. [Epson]

Epson Stylus C120 ($90): C120.jpg

Epson Stylus CX7400 ($70): CX7400.jpg

Epson Stylus CX8400 ($100): CX8400.jpg

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles