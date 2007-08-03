Epson CX5500: cheap and cheerful all-in-one inkjet

Epson has launched a new cheap multifunction that looks keen to keep everyone in the family happy. The Epson Stylus CS5500 is selling for just $99, offering up a printer, scanner, copier menage a trois.

One of the eye popping elements is an option to use individual colour cartridges starting from an RRP of just $8.99. These economy carts deliver 170 pages (black) or 200 pages (colour) - versus 240/380 in the full carts. A good price if you are only a casual printer, and they use the latest DURABrite Ultra inks, so you're not getting a cheapo ink mix either.

Epson Stylus(TM) CX5500: the affordable all-purpose multifunction printer

Sydney, 1st August 2007: Epson has released its first model in a new range of multifunction printers, the Epson Stylus CX5500, providing versatility and value for money for home and small business users.

The Stylus CX5500 features Epson's improved DURABrite(TM) Ultra ink which produces glossier photos and sharper text printing. DURABrite Ultra ink is resistant to smudging, fading and water and has up to 120 years light fastness*.

Adding value for money to the ownership experience, the Epson Stylus CX5500 gives consumers the choice of standard or low cost individual colour Intellidge(TM) ink cartridges, starting from RRP $8.99 including GST. By replacing only the ink cartridge that has been used, Epson also gives the consumer an economical printing solution.

With Epson's Resolution Performance Management (RPM) technology the Epson Stylus CX5500 is capable of printing at up to 5760 optimised dpi, generating images and text with great detail and accuracy. Variable Sized Droplet technology (VSDT) and Epson's MicroPiezo print head produces medium sized dots for placing solid colour quickly and finer dots for areas of gradation and blending, increasing print speed.

To ensure the home and small business office is productive, the Epson Stylus CX5500 has print speeds of up to 25ppm. True BorderFree(TM) printing is available on the Epson Stylus CX5500 in A4, 4x6 and 5x7 inch sizes on a range of Epson's glossy photo papers.

The Epson Stylus CX5500 has a 600x1200dpi scanner with Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) technology to achieve accurate colour scanning of photographs and colour documents. With a pixel depth of 48-bit input and 24-bit output, accuracy levels are outstanding. Auto Skew Adjustment software also adds to the ease of use by automatically detecting if a photo or document has not been placed straight and automatically adjusting it.

The Epson Stylus CX5500 features Epson PhotoEnhance software so consumers can produce images to admire and share. Epson PhotoEnhance produces the optimum print every time by automatically adjusting the colour balance to allow for the different requirements of portraits, landscapes or groups. PhotoEnhance ensures common problems like shadowed faces, backlit images and dull colouring are corrected, adding a professional touch to photos.

The Epson Stylus CX5500 is capable of PC-free copying, and comes with Epson Creativity Suite which includes utilities to simplify tasks such as web printing. Epson's Fit-To-Page utility can detect original document sizes, adjusting the zoom according to the paper's printable areas, therefore eliminating the need for cropping when scanning and printing.

Consumers get more quality, value and choice with Epson's range of home, office and photo single and multifunction printers. Genuine Epson inks and paper ensure the best quality prints from text, graphics, web pages and photos. Individual ink cartridges and the option of standard or low cost cartridges on selected models means more efficient ink use and greater value for money. And Epson's wide range of printers allows consumers to choose the printer that best suits their printing, scanning, copying and faxing needs.

The Epson Stylus CX5500 is RRP $99 including GST and is available for purchase at consumer electronics retailers, computer superstores, mass merchandisers, office superstores and selected photo specialty stores.

*Go to www.epson.com.au for further details.