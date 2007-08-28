Most MP4 watches look fantastic if you're 12 years old and really love plastic and rubber watches, but Epoq's latest MP4 watch brings a slight bit of class to the video watch business. Made of stainless steel, this watch has a 1.5-inch LCD screen, 2GB memory, MP4 video and MP3/WMA/WAV audio. $199 isn't cheap, but how else are you going to get video on a watch? [First To You via Sci Fi]
Epoq Classes Up MP4 Watches With Stainless Steel
