Einstein Wrong, Form a Queue for Time Travel

So, it turns out that maybe Einstein was wrong about that whole relativity thing. A couple of German physicists claim that they've broken the speed of light (with a photon, not a rocket, disappointingly). What this means is that time travel, instantaneous traveling between distant locations and really fast download speeds could all be possible.Using glass prisms, Günter Nimtz and Alfons Stahlhofen, have been able to make a photon pass through an uncrossable barrier, from a few millimeters thick, up to a meter. The pair assume that this is possible because the photon is traveling faster than the speed of light.

There is a second possibility of course - that this is all a load of nonsense, but we'll give them the benefit of the doubt for now. If they don't hold a press conference exhibiting a time-traveling Delorean within a year though, we'll remove all support. [Telegraph]