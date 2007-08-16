Einstein Wrong, Form a Queue for Time Travel

So, it turns out that maybe Einstein was wrong about that whole relativity thing. A couple of German physicists claim that they've broken the speed of light (with a photon, not a rocket, disappointingly). What this means is that time travel, instantaneous traveling between distant locations and really fast download speeds could all be possible.Using glass prisms, GÃ¼nter Nimtz and Alfons Stahlhofen, have been able to make a photon pass through an uncrossable barrier, from a few millimeters thick, up to a meter. The pair assume that this is possible because the photon is traveling faster than the speed of light.

There is a second possibility of course - that this is all a load of nonsense, but we'll give them the benefit of the doubt for now. If they don't hold a press conference exhibiting a time-traveling Delorean within a year though, we'll remove all support. [Telegraph]