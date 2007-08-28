EcoLong's MP3 Player Goes 85 Hours on AAAs

If all you've got is a handful of albums in your MP3 library, this 1GB EcoLong player should be all you need for your portable music needs. Not only does it play back over 85 hours of continuous music, it does it on one single AAA battery. Oh, and it has FM frickin' radio! C'mon. If this came out in 2001, it would have dominated the MP3 scene. [NHC via Impress]