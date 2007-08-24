Ear Force X3 Replaces Your Xbox Headset with Real Headphones

The headsets that come for free with the Xbox 360 don't exactly scream quality. Sure, they get the job done when it comes to trash talking the 11-year-olds you're losing to in Shadowrun, but the one-eared design that makes you listen to both the TV and your headset isn't really an optimal solution. The new Ear Force X3 is a full set of headphones with a high-quality mic attached. It gives you the benefit of spatial sound, so you can hear those middle school jerks sneaking up on you before they pop you with a headshot. Boy, isn't gaming fun? [Product Page]