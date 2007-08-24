The headsets that come for free with the Xbox 360 don't exactly scream quality. Sure, they get the job done when it comes to trash talking the 11-year-olds you're losing to in Shadowrun, but the one-eared design that makes you listen to both the TV and your headset isn't really an optimal solution. The new Ear Force X3 is a full set of headphones with a high-quality mic attached. It gives you the benefit of spatial sound, so you can hear those middle school jerks sneaking up on you before they pop you with a headshot. Boy, isn't gaming fun? [Product Page]
Ear Force X3 Replaces Your Xbox Headset with Real Headphones
