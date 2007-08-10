Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

EA Sports Fifa '07 Case Mod Winner Melds Sport, Hardware

fifamodbig.jpgThe winner of last year's EA Sports FIFA case mod competition pulled a repeat this year, managing to outdo himself as well as the competition. The case itself is covered in a textured paint that simulates a leather soccer (sorry 'the rest of the world,' your sport is still "soccer" here) ball and even the peripherals are airbrushed to match. But the real kicker is the removable foosball table atop the chassis. Almost makes you wish you played Fifa, doesn't it?

Machine Specs: Mainboard: Asus nForce Socket AM2 CPU: AMD Athlon64 X2 4200+ RAM: Corsair 1024MB XMS2 PC6400 GFX: Asus GeForce 8800 GTS 320MB DVD: LG DVD burner HDD: Western Digital 250GB PSU: Xilence 420W SND: Creative X-Fi Xtreme Gamer

[EA Fifa '07 Case Mod via Geekologie]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles