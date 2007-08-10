EA Sports Fifa '07 Case Mod Winner Melds Sport, Hardware

The winner of last year's EA Sports FIFA case mod competition pulled a repeat this year, managing to outdo himself as well as the competition. The case itself is covered in a textured paint that simulates a leather soccer (sorry 'the rest of the world,' your sport is still "soccer" here) ball and even the peripherals are airbrushed to match. But the real kicker is the removable foosball table atop the chassis. Almost makes you wish you played Fifa, doesn't it?

Machine Specs: Mainboard: Asus nForce Socket AM2 CPU: AMD Athlon64 X2 4200+ RAM: Corsair 1024MB XMS2 PC6400 GFX: Asus GeForce 8800 GTS 320MB DVD: LG DVD burner HDD: Western Digital 250GB PSU: Xilence 420W SND: Creative X-Fi Xtreme Gamer

