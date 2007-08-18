EA Finally Delivers Those Mac Games

Yo! The Apple store finally has those Mac games EA promised this summer. This week, plenty of Mac sites (with writers who have never heard of this thing called the X-BOX) have complained about the ship delay. As of today, they're shipping in 7-10 days. The games are Battlefield 2142, Need for Speed Carbon, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Command and Conquer 3 Tiberium Wars. (Tiger Woods and Madden are missing for now, per plans.) Rather than run natively on OS X, they are believed to be wrapped in an emulation shell. No news release from Apple or EA as of yet, and we'll update as we know more. UPDATE: EA just pushed their press release. The games will be out on August 21st, Tuesday, and Tiger and Madden out in Sept./October. [Apple Store, EA]Additional reporting by Ben Longo.