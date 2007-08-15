Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

DXG-572V Camcorder is Incredibly Cheap, Shoots Video of Babes

dxg_front.jpgWho knew a camcorder could be so cheap, but here it is, the DXG-572V that records MPEG-4 video at "near DVD-quality" for $149. It looks to be about the same kind of recording mechanism that you'll get on most still cameras these days, laying down 640x480 video at 30 frames per second onto an SD or MMC memory card. It can also take 5.13-megapixel stills and function as a voice recorder, too.

At these prices, it probably doesn't do any of those things well, but we really wanted to show you that picture of the bikini-clad gals in its viewfinder (see a close-up in the gallery above), so perhaps you're not entirely disappointed with this post.

Here's an idea: This camcorder could be a good disposable unit for taking to the beach this summer or out on the ski slopes this winter. Just be sure to check out what its video looks like before plunking down your plastic. [Press Release]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles