Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Dvorak Warns of Impending Web 2.0 Bubble, Pees His Pants

dvorak.gifIf there's one thing John C. Dvorak knows, it's how hard it is to come up with a strong opinion on a unique subject for a column every week. Hey, it's OK, Dvorak! You can't win 'em all! This week, he shrilly warns us of the impending "Web 2.0" bubble. His reasoning? There have been bubbles in the past. Don't you remember?! And this one is going to be even worse. Sorry Dvory, but I call bullshit.Call me a skeptic, but I don't see this bubble growing to the point of the initial dot-com bubble. I mean, can you really imagine the stock market going crazy over a bunch of IPOs of Facebook clones? Sure, there are a lot of crappy ideas getting funding right now just because they say "social networking" or "user generated content" in their business plans, but it takes more than new sites being launched to make a bubble.

The interesting thing about these types of sites is that it's really easy to see if they're going to take off relatively soon. If a site doesn't have any users, it doesn't have any content and is therefore useless. If it's loaded with people, then it'll be successful. No one is going to get excited about an IPO of a mediocre site with 250 users. Go back to complaining about the iPhone, Dvorak. [PC Mag]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles