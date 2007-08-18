Drunk American Heroes Create Homemade 535-foot Slip 'n Slide

A dude who goes by the name of "Bruiser" decided he wanted a Slip 'n Slide for an upcoming party. Like any logical person, he decided to make one using a bulldozer. What he ended up with is a 535-foot death slide into a fecally-tinted pool at the end. Despite the high probability of breaking a limb or catching some waterborne disease, I'd still ride it.

[Something Awful Forums via CrunchGear]