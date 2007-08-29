If you love technology, then why hide it away? You'd show off a new phone, iPod or laptop, but not a vibrator. It doesn't seem fair. The LoveHoney Dream Egg doesn't shy away from attention though - not only is it bright pink, but it's also a key ring. Check out a perfectly work safe video after the jump. The device comes in two parts; an egg that you put where the sun doesn't shine, and a fob which you put on your key ring. The fob has a button that can switch between 10 different settings, all of which hopefully have the same final outcome. The only thing I don't understand is how the egg can detect the fob's signals. [LoveHoney]
Dream Egg Vibrator. Be Kinky, and Proud Of It
