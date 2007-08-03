Dragon Fire Rechargeable Stun Gun Puts Lighting in Your Pocket

The Dragon Fire Rechargeable Stun Gun packs a powerful punch, smacking down bad guys with 650,000 volts of electro-devastation. Small enough to conceal in the palm of your hand, they won't know what hit 'em. And, you can blind them first with its built-in LED flashlight. But wait a minute here. I've never seen a stun gun this cheap.

This $79.99 stun gun is on sale for $25.99, making it a lot easier to procure. Does this mean everyone will be packing one of these mini-monsters someday soon? It could be those 650,000 volts won't be sufficiently powerful to knock down the biggest badasses—maybe it'll be just enough to piss them off. If it doesn't shoot actual dragon fire, we'll pass. [CrunchGear]