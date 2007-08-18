Download Race Between Helio Fin, iPhone, Sidekick, and RAZR2

Our friends at Wired put a stopwatch to a four-way download race between the Helio Fin, iPhone, Sidekick, and RAZR2 with HSDPA. Of course, they wanted to see which one would load Wired.com the fastest in a straightforward race of phones that have different methods of downloading. See how they finished after the jump. 1st place: Moto RAZR2, 18 seconds (HSDPA) 2nd place: Helio Fin, 24 seconds (EV-DO, but loaded text-only version of the site) 3rd place: Sidekick II, 44 seconds, (GSM, but cached in Danger servers) 4th place: iPhone, 71 seconds (EDGE)

[Wired]