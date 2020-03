DOOM is on the iPhone! Hoorah! The iPhone was worth the $599 after all! Well, almost. The game runs, but it can't be controlled and it's lacking audio of any sort.

Think of it as a Hello World app but with satanic monsters attacking your defenseless body. We do, however, very much look forward to blasting away hellspawn with the touch of a finger. A middle finger. [iphoneworld]Thanks everybody!