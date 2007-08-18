Domino's Launches Pizza by TXT in UK

If you needed another hint as to how much more reliant people are on SMS in other countries, Domino's Pizza by TXT feature should do the trick. All you have to do is just set up a "favorite meals" list and text the correct "meal" label to Domino's, and they'll bring one to your flat in no time. We say flat, because this is only available in the UK. [Dominos via Pocket Lint via Tech Digest]