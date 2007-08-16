D-Link DIR-660 Limited Edition 802.11n Router Reviewed (Verdict: Good Looking, Great Speeds, Lousy Range)

D-Link's all white DIR-660 Limited Edition Wireless N router looks great on the outside, and performs decently on the...outside. There's MIMO, which is fantastic, along with an OLED display on the top for status updates, but an old Netgear G router i4u tested with had better range than the 660 even in N mode. Speeds were great, but you give up range for throughput. Only good if you've got a tiny apartment, or you really love OLED displays you can only read from a few feet away. [i4u]