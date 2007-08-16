D-Link's all white DIR-660 Limited Edition Wireless N router looks great on the outside, and performs decently on the...outside. There's MIMO, which is fantastic, along with an OLED display on the top for status updates, but an old Netgear G router i4u tested with had better range than the 660 even in N mode. Speeds were great, but you give up range for throughput. Only good if you've got a tiny apartment, or you really love OLED displays you can only read from a few feet away. [i4u]
D-Link DIR-660 Limited Edition 802.11n Router Reviewed (Verdict: Good Looking, Great Speeds, Lousy Range)
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.