DIY Segway Looks Like Modded Golf Caddy

comparison_s.jpgThis is what you get when a bunch of students - some of them high schoolers —four of them from MIT—get together and make their own version of the Segway. It may look like one of those golf caddies on wheels but it works and it's cheap: check the video comparing the original Segway with its sub-$1,000 imitator.

The students' four aims were to make their transporter for less than $1,000 and 50 pounds, to give it lean steering and to be able to ride it through doorways. It's even got two cupholders! [The DIY Segway]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

