DIY Nixie Tube Clock Kit Lets You Go Retro

MAKE's got three different DIY kits that you can buy to build your own Nixie Tube clock. If you're not familiar with Nixie tubes, you're obviously not reading us often enough. You can buy your own kit for $150, which is a small price to pay for something that's too bright and will keep you awake at night. Plus, you can pretend you live in a retro-futuristic Bat cave instead of the neo-Victorian three bed/two bath your wife picked out. [MAKE via Shiny Shiny]