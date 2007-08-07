MAKE's got three different DIY kits that you can buy to build your own Nixie Tube clock. If you're not familiar with Nixie tubes, you're obviously not reading us often enough. You can buy your own kit for $150, which is a small price to pay for something that's too bright and will keep you awake at night. Plus, you can pretend you live in a retro-futuristic Bat cave instead of the neo-Victorian three bed/two bath your wife picked out. [MAKE via Shiny Shiny]
DIY Nixie Tube Clock Kit Lets You Go Retro
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.