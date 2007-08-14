Disney Flix Camera (Plus iPod Docks and TVs)

Along with that news is the Disney Flix Video Cam that includes Disney Director software, packed with storyboards, sound effects, character voices, and music, guaranteeing your rug rats are able to cobble together movies of at least the same quality as the straight-to-video kind of Cinderella IV or whatever. Along with this, there are the already-covered Disney iPod Dock and those 15-inch TVs with high def tuners and 1024 x 768 Sharp LCDs.