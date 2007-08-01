DirecTiVos to Get Updates (For Some Crazy Reason)

Hallelujah! For some reason, TiVo and DirecTV are updating the older Series 2 generation DirecTiVos as part of an ongoing agreement to explore bringing "future enhancements" to DirecTV TiVo owners. The improvments now include the addition of the Recently Deleted shows folder, Remote Booking, and Overlap Protection (recording conflict resolution). They don't even sell these anymore, but they were definitely the best satellite DVR ever, hands down, even when they were left behind while straight up TiVo boxes got the service updates. No word on whether this is for the SD or HD versions, as both were technically Series 2 boxes.

DIRECTV to Introduce Additional TiVo Features

EL SEGUNDO & ALVISO, Calif., Jul 31, 2007 (BUSINESS WIRE) —

DIRECTV, Inc. (NYSE:DTV), the nation's leading satellite television service provider, and TiVo Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVO), the creator of and a leader in television services for digital video recorders (DVR), will develop a software upgrade to enhance the user experience for DIRECTV customers who have DIRECTV DVRs with TiVo(R) service built on the Series2(TM) platform.

Launching in early 2008, the new software download will provide these customers with DVR enhancements offered with the TiVo service, including a Recently Deleted Folder and Overlap Protection(TM), as well as DIRECTV's Remote Booking feature. In addition, DIRECTV and TiVo will continue to explore ways to bring future enhancements to DIRECTV customers with TiVo receivers.

"It is important to us that our customers with TiVo service also have access to the latest DVR technology and we look forward to exploring additional opportunities with TiVo," said Derek Chang, executive vice president, Content Strategy and Development for DIRECTV, Inc.

"DIRECTV's launch of these additional features underscores the uniqueness of TiVo's DVR service," said Naveen Chopra, vice president, Corporate Development and Strategy for TiVo.

DIRECTV and TiVo began their relationship in 2000 with the launch of the first DIRECTV DVR with TiVo. In April 2006, both companies announced an extension of their commercial and advertising relationship through early 2010.

