Thinking of buying that super-expensive graphics tablet? Maybe you don't need to, because Suck are offering this digital pencil that mimics the human finger, allowing it to be used on touch pads.

Using a pencil is more intuitive than drawing with a touch-pad, but I'm not sure how useful this is actually going to be, cute as it is. It's made from a 'super special space age silicone' and should be available soon. [Suck]