Diebold Pulls a Reverse Cingular, Rebrands Voting Machine Division

Diebold takes such pride in the secure craftsmanship of its voting machines that it's changing the name of that division to Premier Election Solutions Inc., and even giving it its own board of directors. This is after no one stepped up to take the division off of Diebold's hands, probably because they'd feel guilty for relieving it of such a stellar asset. Wonder why they wouldn't want their ATMs and safes associated with their voting machines? [Threat Level, Image via Flickr]