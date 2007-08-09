Did Microsoft Deceive With 'Vista Capable'?

A judge has ruled that a trial against Microsoft can proceed, to decide whether they misled people with their "Vista Capable" advertising campaign. Two PC buyers have started a class action, and are arguing that they bought machines that weren't capable of running Aero, even though they were marked as 'Vista Capable'. Microsoft are saying that Vista can run on slower machines, albeit with some of the eye candy turned off, and arguing that this was explained in their campaign.

In any case, we'll probably not get to see this play out, because it's likely that the matter will be settled out of court. [The Register]