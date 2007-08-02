Instead of using detergent, this Haier WasH2O uses ions to get rid of brown and yellow stains in your clothes. The WasH2O breaks up water into OH- and H+ ions, where the OH- "attracts" stains and the H+ ions "sterilize" the clothes. We don't know anything about chemistry, but that sounds like black magic to us. Will this be a world-changing innovative product, or will this be like the Segway? [Wash2O via Oh Gizmo via Freshome]
Detergentless Haier Washing Machine Uses Ions to Clean Skid Marks
