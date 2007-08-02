Detergentless Haier Washing Machine Uses Ions to Clean Skid Marks

Instead of using detergent, this Haier WasH2O uses ions to get rid of brown and yellow stains in your clothes. The WasH2O breaks up water into OH- and H+ ions, where the OH- "attracts" stains and the H+ ions "sterilize" the clothes. We don't know anything about chemistry, but that sounds like black magic to us. Will this be a world-changing innovative product, or will this be like the Segway? [Wash2O via Oh Gizmo via Freshome]