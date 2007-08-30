Engadget just noted that the iRobot Looj just hit the FCC. There are some terrible photos but I noticed there's a full manual detailing its every function: •The Looj does one gutter at a time. •There's a belt clip for easier transportation of the Looj to rooftops. •There's a detachable handle used to drop it into position that also becomes a remote control. •The nose of the device has a ejector (the fin, which kicks stuff out of the gutter) and disruptor, which breaks up the debris in the first place. After that, a 500RPM rotating sweeper scrubs the gutter. •"Clear all debris in front of ladder before starting auger to avoid being sprayed in the face." Dudes, this is too complicated. How about I just climb on top of my roof with a hand-shovel and hose and clean this mess up myself? [Engadget]
Details on the iRobot Looj Gutter Cleaner Via the FCC
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.