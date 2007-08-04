Desk Made Entirely Out of LEGO

Unlike this CEO desk, which just looks like it's made out of LEGO but actually isn't, this LEGO desk consists only of 35,000 pieces of LEGO bricks. Some details:

* Approximately 35,000 LEGO bricks were used. This includes almost all the pieces from 32 Blue Tubs (#3033), almost 300 (!) small baseplates (8x16 studs), and 63 blue plate packs from LEGO Shop-at-Home. A few other pieces were also bought from private collectors (226 tiles so the drawers could slide, et cetera). * The desk weighs about 120 pounds, I think. I have not actually weighed it... but I think that is close. * About 7 pounds of glue were used. Brand: Oatey, All-Purpose (PVC, CPVC, ABS) Glue. * The desk has the following dimensions (inches, WxHxD): 60" x 29.5" x 30". * It has 7 working drawers (six small, one large). * It has a folding lid in the top that conceals a hole for computer cables to drop through. * Yes, the top is bumpy—studs up. I offered to make the top smooth, but the client specifically requested otherwise. Whatever. I also offered to build a retractable keyboard tray in the front, but that was not wanted. Nor a mosaic of the company logo on the top or sides. * Yes, I was paid to build the desk. Don't ask how much. It was worth my time.