Denon adds headphones to line up

Their stereos are some of the best in the business, so the news that Denon is launching a range of headphones should be music to... no, I can't stomach that cliche. But yeah, this line up looks excellent.

Three models to suit the budget of audiophiles with very different budgets. Their tagline is "placing your ears right beside the speakers", and it really seems like they took it to heart by treating the headphones like a pair of true speaker units. The AH-D5000 flagship ($1499) has a mahogany housing "that provides superior acoustic characteristics", a microfibre diaphragm, and an optimiser to balance acoustics across the full dynamic range. They claim a frequency response of 5Hz to 45kHz. Woof!

Take the jump for brief info on the cheaper models, a full size image of the AH-D5000s, and the full press release.A very similar set of features is found in the AH-D2000 ($799), and then the friendlier AH-D1000 ($329) maintains the Acoustic Optimiser and Microfibre diaphragm in a very lightweight 180g headset.