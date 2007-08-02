Denon adds headphones to line up

Their stereos are some of the best in the business, so the news that Denon is launching a range of headphones should be music to... no, I can't stomach that cliche. But yeah, this line up looks excellent.
Three models to suit the budget of audiophiles with very different budgets. Their tagline is "placing your ears right beside the speakers", and it really seems like they took it to heart by treating the headphones like a pair of true speaker units. The AH-D5000 flagship ($1499) has a mahogany housing "that provides superior acoustic characteristics", a microfibre diaphragm, and an optimiser to balance acoustics across the full dynamic range. They claim a frequency response of 5Hz to 45kHz. Woof!
Take the jump for brief info on the cheaper models, a full size image of the AH-D5000s, and the full press release.A very similar set of features is found in the AH-D2000 ($799), and then the friendlier AH-D1000 ($329) maintains the Acoustic Optimiser and Microfibre diaphragm in a very lightweight 180g headset.
Denon, renowned for their outstanding audio/video products, is pleased to announce the latest in its stereo headphone line-up. The new AH-D5000, AH-D2000 and AH-D1000 are part of a new line of advanced stereo headphones designed around a number of signature sound-enhancing technologies.
For many music lovers living in apartments and units, headphones are the only solution to enjoying quality music. Similarly, with iPods and MP3 players everywhere, music has become portable with earbuds becoming the mandatory standard for listening pleasure. Earbuds are fine, however for full rich sound, only a pair of true â€˜over the earâ€™ quality sound headphones will do.
The AH-D5000 (RRP $1499) represents state-of-the-art headphone technology, including an ultra-light natural Mahogany wooden housing that provides superior acoustic characteristics and offers greater integrity and warm tones compared to other more common wooden types. A Microfibre diaphragm faithfully reproduces sonic details and delicate reverberations that occur in environments such as concert halls, and an Acoustic Optimiser â€˜optimisesâ€™ acoustic characteristics by adjusting the sound balance in front and behind the diaphragm. This makes the sound more dynamic, provides clearer bass and maintains balance at low to mid frequency ranges, all with a minimum of distortion.
The AH-D2000 (RRP $799) features the same Microfibre diaphragm and Acoustic Optimiser as employed in the flagship AH-D5000. Both the AH-D5000 and AH-D2000 employ high purity Oxygen Free Cable (OFC) mesh covered headphone leads and are designed for the ultimate in comfort, weighing only 370gm and 350gm respectively. Designed for the audiophile, both these models produce the delicate nuances in sound that is attributed to their extended frequency response of 5Hz to 45kHz.
The AH-D1000 (RRP $329) also employs a Microfibre ultra-light diaphragm and Acoustic Optimiser technology. The combination of its lightweight design of only 180gm and ultra-soft airpads that stay comfortable for long periods of time, make it equally suited for high quality sound that can be used both indoors and outdoors. All the headphones come complete with 0.6mm stereo plug-in and operating instructions. The AH-D1000 is available in black only.
All three models are covered by a nationwide two-year warranty. For further information on the headphone line-up and other Denon products please call 1300 134 400 or visit www.audioproducts.com.au.