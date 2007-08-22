Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

DeLorean Confirms: New Cars to Roll Out in '08

delorean_motor_company.jpgJust as we mentioned last month, the DeLorean sports car is indeed going back into production, and you won't even have to go back in time to get one of those vehicles so memorably featured in the science fiction movie Back to the Future. Our beloved blood brothers at Jalopnik spoke to one of the guys who's going to make this happen in 2008.

James Espey, VP of the DeLorean Motor Company, said work will begin on the first car in the third quarter, and delivery of that vehicle will be in the first quarter of 2008 at a price of $57,500. The good news is, it will still look like a DeLorean, with a stainless steel body, gull wing doors and squared-off front end. Let's just hope they double the horsepower, because those 130 horses under the hood weren't too impressive back in the day.

These cars will be handmade, so that $57,500 price sounds like a bargain. Follow the link for Jalopnik's exclusive report and gallery. [Jalopnik]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles