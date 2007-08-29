Here's some leaked photos of Dell's higher-end gaming laptop. The M1730 XPS laptops not only come in four colors—"Karmosin Red", Sapphire Blue, Bone White and Smoke Grey—but feature a gigantic shell, Core 2 Duo processors, NVidia GeForce Go 8700M GT graphics cards, Blu-ray drives, and 4GB worth of ram inside. These are all optional packages, so don't think you'll be forced to buy all that if you only want to play some World of Warcraft on the go. More photos at Laptopspirit. [Laptop Spirit]
Dell XPS M1730 Laptops Are High End, Multi-Colored Gaming Machines
