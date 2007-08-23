Dell's secrets have gone up in smoke as Engadget picks up a leak on the Dell XPS 420. The line has Core 2 Duo, Extreme or Quad processors, a 3x2-inch LCD display that runs Vista Sideshow, a dedicated Dell Xcelerator video transcoder, SATA II, Gigabit Ethernet, 8 external USB ports, two Firewire ports, and an eSATA port. No word on price, but this sounds like it's going to be quite costly. [Engadget]
Dell XPS 420 Desktop Details Leaked (It's Powerful)
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.