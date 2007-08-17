Following an internal probe (heh, heh) Dell has announced that it will restate its earnings from fiscal 2003 to Q1 2007, reducing them by up to $150 million. The probe concluded that Dell "misled its auditors and manipulated results to meet performance goals," with the most flagrant fictions apparently taking place in Q1 of fiscal 2003 and Q2 of fiscal 2004—profits for those periods will be dropped by between 10 and 13 percent. Not a good week for Dell, all in all. [Yahoo!, Image via Flickr]
Dell Decking 4 Years Worth of Earnings by up to $150 Million
