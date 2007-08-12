While Dell is not officially supporting their Windows Mobile 6 on their Axim X50 and X51 models, those who own the VGA versions might be interested in a new port created by a philanthropist programmer. Maybe the mod scene is the only place various smartphone users will find their WM6 fix, because it sure seems like there are a lot of dragging feet when it comes to mobile OS upgrades. We know it's just software, big corporations. And we know that in many cases we don't need new phones to run it. [XDAdevs via downloadsquad]
Dell Axim X50v, Now with WM6 (Unofficially)
