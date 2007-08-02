Deletemusic Worm Goes After What Really Counts

Call me crazy, but this sounds much worse to me than past viruses in the news: a new worm goes straight after MP3 files, deleting them all from your hard drive before moving on to find more victims. It's spread mostly via external devices, so as long as you don't plug in some random thumb drive you found on the street you should be OK. But seriously, stay away from my MP3s! Make me reinstall my OS, fine, but just don't touch the music. [Symantec via The Register and Uber-Review]