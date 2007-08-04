Now, now, don't get too excited. Creator Joe Grand designed it to be hacked. Still, 10 minutes is a pretty respectable time for the soldering, reprogramming and reflashing job done by Dave Bullock, Wired's photographer at the event. The badge features an LED display with scrolling text, and it even has an easter egg (typing in 31337 outputs "$kingpin$", the board maker's handle.) [Wired, but beautiful photos from Dave]
DefCon Uber Badge Hacked in 10 Minutes
