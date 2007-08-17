Dealzmodo Update: Dell Cancels Zune Dealzmodo Orders

Our Dell Zune Dealzmodo where you could get a Black Zune for $104 seems to be totally canceled. Dell reneged on the deal because they attributed the price drop to an "internal system error," and canceled all outstanding orders of the Zune player. So if you didn't get in, don't worry about it. And if you did get in, our condolences. Dear Valued Customer ,

This note is in reference to your recent order for a Zune MP3 Player.

Regrettably, we had to cancel your recent order for the Zune 30GB MP3 Player. Due to an internal system error, your order included discounts that should not have been applied.

We specifically indicate on our web pages, catalogs, and advertising that Dell cannot be responsible for such errors and reserves the right to cancel any orders arising from such errors. In addition, our email documentation provided to customers as they place orders contains the same statement.

We truly value our relationship and reputation with our customers, and we are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused. Please be assured that we are working hard to try and prevent similar issues going forward.

We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused. If you wish to order a replacement Zune MP3 Player at the correct cost, you can enter a new order online at www.dell.com or call Dell S&P Sales at 1-888-452-3108.

