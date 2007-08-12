Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Dead Guy Gets $218 Trillion Mobile Bill, Laughs from the Grave

zombie-phone.jpgA dead man got a $218 trillion bill —trillion as in $218,000,000,000,000 Washingtons— from his cellphone carrier and a letter telling him to settle within ten days or face legal action.

Telekom Malaysia billed him after his son Yahaya Wahab cancelled the contract last January and paid the $23 that the father owed at the time of his death. His son —who received the 806,400,000,000,000.01-ringgit bill months after— said that he nearly fainted, probably because of the impression of seeing all those zeros on paper more than from the idea of his zombie father calling phone-sex lines from the afterlife.

He's not scared about the legal action though:

"If the company wants to seek legal action as mentioned in the letter, I'm ready to face it. In fact, I can't wait to face it."

Obviously, there was an error and he has definitive proof. And failing that, he can always give them a ouija and settle the matter directly with his dad. [MSNBC - Thanks Tech Luver]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles