Dead Guy Gets $218 Trillion Mobile Bill, Laughs from the Grave

A dead man got a $218 trillion bill —trillion as in $218,000,000,000,000 Washingtons— from his cellphone carrier and a letter telling him to settle within ten days or face legal action.

Telekom Malaysia billed him after his son Yahaya Wahab cancelled the contract last January and paid the $23 that the father owed at the time of his death. His son —who received the 806,400,000,000,000.01-ringgit bill months after— said that he nearly fainted, probably because of the impression of seeing all those zeros on paper more than from the idea of his zombie father calling phone-sex lines from the afterlife.

He's not scared about the legal action though:

"If the company wants to seek legal action as mentioned in the letter, I'm ready to face it. In fact, I can't wait to face it."

Obviously, there was an error and he has definitive proof. And failing that, he can always give them a ouija and settle the matter directly with his dad. [MSNBC - Thanks Tech Luver]