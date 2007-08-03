Dead Dog Art Table: Functional, Sort of Abstract and Kind of Depressing

I thought this was a pig at first, which amused me because I like bacon. Then I saw it was a dead dog, so I thought of my dead dog, and became very depressed. But if this $3000 table by artist Bruce Gray didn't drag up horrible, painful memories, I have to say it'd be a pretty cool living room centerpiece to set your drinks on. (Using a coaster, of course, since it's $3000.) [Bruce Gray via Nerd Approved]