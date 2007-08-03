I thought this was a pig at first, which amused me because I like bacon. Then I saw it was a dead dog, so I thought of my dead dog, and became very depressed. But if this $3000 table by artist Bruce Gray didn't drag up horrible, painful memories, I have to say it'd be a pretty cool living room centerpiece to set your drinks on. (Using a coaster, of course, since it's $3000.) [Bruce Gray via Nerd Approved]
Dead Dog Art Table: Functional, Sort of Abstract and Kind of Depressing
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.