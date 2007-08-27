Dcube's D5 PMP Is Cute, Does Equalizing Tricks

Dcube have hit the block with the snazzy looking D5 PMP. The specifications includes; either 1/2/4/8GB flavours, 2" (176x220) 260K colour display, MP3/WMA/OGG/AVI support, integrated FM tuner, either 40hours audio or 7.5hours video playback and all of this comes in at only 42g. So why tell you guys about another generic PMP?

The note worthy feature is the inclusion of Klisten's Wiseaudio technology. This ensures an automatic tuning process to reproduce the best possible sound. Basically, that means no messing with your equalizer. It may be just a gimmick, as sound reproduction is surly a matter of personal preference, but nonetheless it is an interesting addition and one we would be keen to try. State side price and launch details are not available at present. (Those Koreans may just keep the goodies for themselves). [The MP3 Players] .