If you're in the mood for combining the currently-in-favor iPod with the darling of the '80s, the boombox, check out this currently unannounced DBA iPod speaker dock. It's styled after the ghetto blasters of yore, but has a room for your iPod. Not many other details other than the tape player-esque buttons on the front and other details that you see. It's the best of both worlds, which means you should be prepared to have your subway ride ruined once again. Thanks tipster!
DBA XPD171 iPod Ghetto Blaster Boombox
