David Elsewhere: Behind the iPod Dancer

You know all those ads, including the iPod one, that has a guy dancing like he's made of rubber? It's all the same dude: David Elsewhere. The nimble virtuoso has basically invented his own style of dancing, and it's so unique that basically any time you see it in an ad, it's him. Even if it doesn't look like him, it's his body with someone else's head superimposed over his. That's some niche he's carved out for himself. [i-caught]