Darth Vader Brings The Force to the World of Transformers

Every Transformer should be ashamed right now. Darth Vader has rolled onto their turf and made them all look weak in comparison. Optimus Prime certainly can't turn himself into a man made planet, and the only thing Unicron can do is eat his way through the universe at 4 mph. We never believed the Millenium Falcon/Chewbacca Transformer could ever reign supreme. But Darth Vader, oh man. Not only does he still have his light saber, but when he transforms, he turns into the goddamn Death Star. I'd love to see Unicron's fat ass try and eat the Death Star. Not likely. [UberReview]