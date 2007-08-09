Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

DARPATech Bots Can Walk, Climb, Hover, Kill and Look Cute at the Same Time

little_dog_darpa_630.jpgDARPATech 2007, the Pentagon CES, always brings all kinds of weird robots ready to help kill people and defend the troops.

Like the Organic Air Vehicle, which uses a laser to pinpoint targets floating from 9 miles away. And the Micro Air Vehicle, a monitoring hovering bot that can alert of enemy presence. Or the StickyBot, which can climb walls like a gecko. And kill people by biting their buttocks, I guess. Not sure how useful would be for the military, but I want one.

On the big image above is the Little Dog, which is a blind robot that uses external cameras to recognize the terrain and walk round obstacles. It was developed to improve its bigger sibling performance. [Popular Mechanics]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles