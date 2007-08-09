DARPATech Bots Can Walk, Climb, Hover, Kill and Look Cute at the Same Time

DARPATech 2007, the Pentagon CES, always brings all kinds of weird robots ready to help kill people and defend the troops.

Like the Organic Air Vehicle, which uses a laser to pinpoint targets floating from 9 miles away. And the Micro Air Vehicle, a monitoring hovering bot that can alert of enemy presence. Or the StickyBot, which can climb walls like a gecko. And kill people by biting their buttocks, I guess. Not sure how useful would be for the military, but I want one.

On the big image above is the Little Dog, which is a blind robot that uses external cameras to recognize the terrain and walk round obstacles. It was developed to improve its bigger sibling performance. [Popular Mechanics]