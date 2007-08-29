Daewoo DVD Player and iPod Dock has 8-inches

The new Daewoo DPC-8099PD-I portable DVD/iPod player sports an 8-inch LCD and integrated speakers. You can either dock your iPod, or play DVDs, VCDs and CDs on the device, including any CD-R/RWs. There's also a USB port and card reader, so any thumb drives or SD/MMC cards will work just fine too. That's a lot of options for media storage. It will play back MP3, JPG and DivX formats, but there's no news yet on price or a release date. [IFA]