The new Daewoo DPC-8099PD-I portable DVD/iPod player sports an 8-inch LCD and integrated speakers. You can either dock your iPod, or play DVDs, VCDs and CDs on the device, including any CD-R/RWs. There's also a USB port and card reader, so any thumb drives or SD/MMC cards will work just fine too. That's a lot of options for media storage. It will play back MP3, JPG and DivX formats, but there's no news yet on price or a release date. [IFA]
Daewoo DVD Player and iPod Dock has 8-inches
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.