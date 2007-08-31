Today at IFA, Daewoo tried to make its unexpected foray in the Blu-ray market count for something by launching the first Profile 2.0 Blu-ray player, the DBP-1000. Basically Profile 2.0 means it supports all of 1.1's specs (like picture-in-picture) and adds web functionality (aka BD-Live). More mundanely, it supports 1080p via HDMI and upscales DVD and JPEGs to full HD resolution. No price or street date yet, but we know we like the shiny blue shell. [The Register]
Daewoo Brings First Profile 2.0 Blu-ray Player to IFA
